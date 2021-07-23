Loading articles...

China claims first Olympic medal at Tokyo Games

Athletes practice in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Yang Qian of China has won the first medal of the Olympic Games, taking gold in the women’s 10m air rifle event.

Yang won with a final score of 251.8, which sets a new Olympic record.

Anastasiia Galashina of the Russian Olympic Committee team captured the silver medal.

Nina Christen of Switzerland took the bronze medal.

There were no Canadians entered in the event.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:27 PM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:46 PM
Heavy downpours with tomorrow's storms mostly for southwestern Ontario, but also around Niagara
Latest Weather
Read more