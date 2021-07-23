Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 have officially kicked off and Canada has sent 370 athletes to compete in a wide variety of sports over the next two weeks.
On this page, you can find all the updated information on Canada’s medal wins, what happened today in the games for Canada and what you can expect to see tomorrow from Canadian athletes.
Olympic Day 0: Friday, July 23
The Opening Ceremonies were held today in front of a mostly spectator-free crowd and reduced teams due to earlier competitions and the risk of COVID-19.
Who competed Friday:
-
Archery
- Women’s: Stephanie Barrett – Finished 46th
-
Rowing
- Women’s:
- Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick – Finished 2nd in Heat 2, Qualified for Semi-Final
- Carling Zeeman – Finished 2nd in Heat 5, Qualified
- Men’s:
- Trevor Jones – Finished 1st in Heat 4, Qualified
- Women’s:
Who is competing Saturday:
-
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men’s: René Cournoyer
-
Badminton
- Men’s: Brian Yang (Singles), Jason Ho-Shue (Doubles), Nyl Yakura (Doubles)
- Women’s: Michelle Li (Singles), Rachel Honderich (Doubles), Kristen Tsai (Doubles)
- Mixed: Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu (Doubles)
-
Beach Volleyball
- Women’s: Sarah Pavan & Melissa Humana-Parede, Heather Bansley & Brandie Wilkerso
-
Boxing
- Men’s: Wyatt Sanford (Welterweight)
- Women’s: Caroline Veyre (Featherweight), Myriam Da Silva Rondeau (Welterweight)
-
Cycling Road
- Michael Woods, Hugo Houle, Guillaume Boivin (Road Race) MEDAL EVENT
-
Equestrian
- Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu and All In, Lindsay Kellock and Sebastien, Chris Von Martels and Eclip (Dressage)
-
Fencing
- Men’s: Shaul Gordon (Sabre Individual)
-
Field Hockey
- Men’s: Canada vs. Germany
-
Rowing
- Men’s: Trevor Jones (Single Sculls), Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe (Pairs), Maxwell Lattimer and Patrick Keane (Lightweight Double Sculls), Will Crothers, Jakub Buczek, Gavin Stone, and Luke Gadson (Fours)
- Women’s: Carling Zeeman (Single Sculls), Jessica Zevick and Gabrielle Smith (Double Sculls), Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens (Pairs), Jennifer Casson and Jill Moffat (Lightweight Double Sculls), Stephanie Grauer, Nicole Hare, Jennifer Martins, Kristina Walker (Fours)
-
Soccer
- Women’s: Canada vs. Chile
-
Softball
- Women’s: Canada vs. Australia
-
Swimming
- Women’s: Maggie MacNeil (100m Butterfly), Katerine Savard (100m Butterfly, 4x100m Freestyle Relay), Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez (4x100m Freestyle Relay), Sydney Pickrem, Tessa Cieplucha (400m Individual Medley)
- Men’s: Gabe Mastromatteo (100m Breaststroke)
-
Table Tennis
- Men’s: Jeremy Hazin(Singles)
- Women’s: Mo Zhang (Singles)
- Mixed: Eugene Wang, Mo Zhang (Doubles)
-
Tennis
- Men’s: Félix Auger-Aliassime (Singles)
- Women’s: Leylah Fernandez (Singles) Gabriela Dabrowski & Sharon Fichman (Doubles)
-
Taekwondo
- Women’s: Yvette Yong (49kg) MEDAL EVENT
-
Volleyball
- Men’s: Canada vs. Italy
-
Waterpolo
- Women’s: Canada vs. Australia