Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 have officially kicked off and Canada has sent 370 athletes to compete in a wide variety of sports over the next two weeks.

On this page, you can find all the updated information on Canada’s medal wins, what happened today in the games for Canada and what you can expect to see tomorrow from Canadian athletes.

Olympic Day 0: Friday, July 23

The Opening Ceremonies were held today in front of a mostly spectator-free crowd and reduced teams due to earlier competitions and the risk of COVID-19.

Who competed Friday:

Archery Women’s: Stephanie Barrett – Finished 46th

Rowing Women’s: Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick – Finished 2nd in Heat 2, Qualified for Semi-Final Carling Zeeman – Finished 2nd in Heat 5, Qualified Men’s: Trevor Jones – Finished 1st in Heat 4, Qualified



Who is competing Saturday: