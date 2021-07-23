Multiple people arrested after police investigation in Brampton

Peel police have arrested multiple people following an investigation at a home in Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Williams Parkway and Chinguacousy Road just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for an incident where weapons may have been involved.

Investigators say four or five people have been taken into custody.

Both male and female suspects were arrested and police said they are all roughly the same age.

Police said officers attempted to negotiate occupants out of a home as part of this investigation.

More details are expected to be released later on Friday.