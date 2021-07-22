Webster Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $94 million.
The bank, based in Waterbury, Connecticut, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.
The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $304.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $293.6 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.5 million.
Webster Financial shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 80% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBS