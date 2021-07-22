Loading articles...

Utah Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 9:12 am EDT

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) _ Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

Utah Medical shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTMD

The Associated Press

