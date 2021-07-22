Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) _ Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $117.9 million.

The Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.7 million.

Tri Pointe shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

