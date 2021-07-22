Suspects sought after woman threatened, assaulted near Queen's Park

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects wanted in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly threatened and assaulted in the Queen’s Park area.

Police say the incident occurred on the night of May 22. At around 7:30 p.m., a 41-year-old woman claims she was accosted by a group of men, who were not wearing any face coverings at the time.

Police allege the men attempted to grab the woman’s mask, threw beer cans at her, took her picture and threatened her.

Police have released photos of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 52 Division.