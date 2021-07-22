Loading articles...

S&T Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 7:56 am EDT

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) _ S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $87 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $83.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

S&T Bancorp shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STBA

The Associated Press

