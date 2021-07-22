S&P/TSX composite index falls in late morning on pressure from energy, materials

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading on a drop in the energy and materials sectors, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.32 points at 20,053.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.17 points at 34,794.83. The S&P 500 index was up 7.83 points at 4,363.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.24 points at 14,682.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.53 cents US compared with 79.43 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 39 cents at US$70.69 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$3.92 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 10 cents at US$1,803.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 6.4 cents at nearly US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press