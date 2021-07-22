Safety, Income and Growth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Safety, Income and Growth Inc. (SAFE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.2 million.

Safety, Income and Growth shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFE

The Associated Press