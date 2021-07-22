Loading articles...

Precision Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 6:26 am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.8 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $4.65 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.3 million.

Precision Drilling shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDS

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 400 approaching the 401 - the left lane is blocked once again. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good Thursday morning! We’re in for another beautiful day☀️🌤⛅️ It will be warmer than yesterday. Enjoy! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more