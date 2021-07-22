Precision Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.8 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $4.65 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.3 million.

Precision Drilling shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

