Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Ontario is reporting 185 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Thursday.

It is the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two weeks.

The test positivity rate is 0.9 per cent, up from 0.5 per cent one week ago.

There were 19,599 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 22 new cases in Grey Bruce, 18 in Toronto, 17 in Hamilton, 13 in Peel Region and 13 in the Region of Waterloo.

The active case count in the province increased by 32, there were 149 resolved cases.

The rolling seven-day average is up slightly to 156 cases. The average has plateaued in the past week after dropping consistently since the peak of the third wave in April.

The province reported 135 cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

There are now 141 people in the ICU with COVID-19 complications and 84 ICU patients on a ventilator. ICU patients have dropped to the lowest point since mid-November.

There were 125,166 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, 79.9 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 64 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The province’s COVID-19 science advisory table released its recommendations Wednesday on whether the province should be issuing a vaccine certificate to those who have been fully vaccinated.

The 21-page brief released Wednesday suggests they could allow for the reopening of high-risk settings sooner and/or at increased capacity.

It says the certificate could be used to regulate entry into high-risk locations including gyms, restaurants, cultural and sports events and could also be used in settings like schools and workplaces that require mandatory vaccination.

Premier Doug Ford has been strongly opposed to the idea of a vaccine passport, saying, “We’re not going to have a split society.”

“I’ve never believed in proof. Everyone gets their proof when they get the vaccination,” said Ford last week.

The Toronto Region Board of Trade has called on the Ontario government this week to introduce a vaccine passport system for non-essential business activity.