LCNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

The bank, based in Lebanon, Ohio, said it had earnings of 41 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

LCNB shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB

