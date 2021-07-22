Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2022-MICHIGAN GOVERNOR

Ex-Detroit chief all but launches Michigan governor campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig has all but launched his campaign for governor, seeking to become Michigan’s first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and emphasis on his leadership abilities. Craig, the eighth Republican to form a candidate committee, is the best known and is considered a serious contender. A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary and would face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Craig, who retired in June, released a video Wednesday and announced the formation of an “exploratory committee” that lets him begin raising and spending money. His campaign says a formal launch with events and rallies will likely occur after Labor Day.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNOR POWERS

Michigan Legislature kills law Whitmer used for virus rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have killed a law that underpinned coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, after Michigan’s Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional. The Democratic governor is powerless to veto the citizen-initiated bill. A group that organized the ballot drive now is targeting a different law that enabled her administration to keep restrictions intact. The Republican-led House voted 60-48 on Wednesday to repeal the law that gave governors broad emergency powers. A separate law remains in place. It lets a governor declare an emergency, but it cannot last for longer than 28 days without legislative approval.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT

Agent involved in Whitmer probe accused of assaulting wife

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent who was a key investigator of an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is accused of assaulting his wife after returning home from a party. The Detroit News says details are in a Kalamazoo County court filing accompanying a felony charge against Richard Trask. Police said Trask’s wife had lacerations on her head and blood on her chest, arms and hand Sunday. Trask is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm. The FBI has declined to comment about Trask’s job status since he appeared in court and was released on bond Monday. A defense lawyer has not filed an appearance in the case.

SHERIFF-FUNERAL

Funeral set for Saturday at Michigan Tech for UP sheriff

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — The funeral for a longtime Upper Peninsula sheriff will be held Saturday at Michigan Tech University. The service for Brian McLean will be held at 2 p.m. at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, following a four-hour public visitation. McLean was the Houghton County sheriff for 25 years. The 63-year-old died Monday after a weekend accident at his home. McLean was affectionately known in Houghton by his nickname, “Slim.”

RACIAL INJUSTICE ARREST-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Michigan Black man wrongfully detained during walk

A Black man has filed a $10 million civil rights lawsuit against a suburban Detroit police department and one of its officers, alleging the white officer wrongfully detained him as he took an early morning walk along a commercial street. Brian Chaney says in the complaint that Keego Harbor Officer Richard Lindquist called him a “dog” and detained him for more than 20 minutes July 14. He was only released when he asked if Lindquist planned to put a knee on his neck, referencing the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. The federal lawsuit was filed Monday and names Lindquist and the Keego Harbor Police Department as defendants.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MICHIGAN

Michigan announces $1M vaccine sweepstakes winner

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The winner of $1 million in Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes says she plans to spend some of her winnings on her daughter’s college tuition. In a public announcement over Zoom on Wednesday, 51-year-old LaTonda Anderson, of Grand Blanc, said she will also tithe a portion of her winnings. The state launched a sweepstakes with $5 million in prizes to help it reach a 70% vaccination rate. The state health department says 62.7% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who also participated in the video announcement, says the state still hopes to hit the 70% goal by Labor Day.

RUNNER-FATAL CRASH

Former NCAA champion runner gets prison for fatal crash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former NCAA champion runner has been sentenced to at least 40 months in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman in southeastern Michigan. Boaz Kisang Cheboiywo pleaded no contest in June to causing a death while operating a vehicle while drunk. The 42-year-old native of Kenya was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in April in Ypsilanti Township, west of Detroit. Christen Knight of Canton was killed. Cheboiywo had a blood-alcohol level of 0.26, far above the legal limit for driving. He says he’s “devastated” by what happened.

AP-US-MENINGITIS-OUTBREAK-

Pharmacist in meningitis outbreak gets more prison time

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts pharmacist convicted for his role in a deadly 2012 multistate meningitis outbreak will spend more time behind bars. A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday lengthened Glenn Chin’s original sentence from eight years to 10 1/2 years. Chin was a supervisory pharmacist for the New England Compounding Center. His resentencing came after an appeals court threw out his eight-year punishment and ordered the judge to reconsider the case. The outbreak caused by mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the compounding pharmacy killed more than 100 people and sickened hundreds of others.

WRONGLY CONVICTED-EVIDENCE

Man clears hurdle for pay years after wrongful conviction

DETROIT (AP) — A man sent to prison for a drug crime has cleared a hurdle in a bid to get state compensation for a wrongful conviction. It’s a case with unusual circumstances. The Michigan Supreme Court says evidence that would have helped David Maples wasn’t available to him when he decided to plead guilty in Macomb County court. Maples insisted he had no role in a cocaine deal with an undercover police officer in 1993. But he ended up pleading guilty when a co-defendant wouldn’t testify in Maples’ favor under the terms of his own plea bargain. Maples’ conviction was ultimately reversed by a federal appeals court based on a claim of ineffective counsel.

RARE BIRD

Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill. The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain. Experts say it’s a first for Michigan. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. Saline police say it escaped from a zoo or is “very confused.” Word has spread about the bird, and Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles from Fairmount, Indiana. Most says she took more than 300 pictures. She says, “We’re going home happy campers.”

The Associated Press