Decision to dismantle Lamport Park homeless encampments not influenced by film shoot: City

A day after police cleared homeless encampments at Lamport Stadium Park, sparking violent clashes that resulted in multiple arrests, signs notifying the public of a film shoot at the location raised some eyebrows and had some questioning the motives behind the aggressive dismantling.

But the City of Toronto says the decision to clear the encampments wasn’t influenced by the shoot, stressing that the filming is taking place inside the nearby community centre, and not in the park being used by people experiencing homelessness.

“The production is shooting inside the community centre, not in the park,” a City spokesperson told CityNews. “The production has been there all week, prepping and have a film permit issued by the Film Office on July 15 to shoot inside the community centre.

“Neither the Film Office nor the production had any knowledge of the City’s enforcement of the trespass notice at Alexandra Park this week, nor did the City’s decision to enforce the trespass notice on Tuesday have anything to do with the film shoot. Staff involved in planning and enforcing the trespass notice had no knowledge of the film shoot or permit. In other words, neither was aware of the other.”

A total of 26 people were arrested following violent clashes between police and apparent protesters Wednesday afternoon.

Video from the scene shows police scuffling with a line of apparent protesters who set up makeshift barricades around the encampment.

Police were seen tossing some of the protesters to the ground. A woman can be heard screaming as police drag her from a group and handcuff her on the ground.

A release from police said three officers were injured during the melee.

Nineteen people were charged under the Trespass to Property Act while six others are facing criminal charges.