Loading articles...

Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued from stranded ship

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 1:43 pm EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says 30 migrants have been rescued from a boat stranded in high winds and believed to have been carrying around 60 people on board.

A helicopter and four commercial vessels nearby participated in the rescue effort Thursday off the Greek island of Crete, the coast guard said.

Greece is a major transit point for illegal immigration into the European Union. The number of people arriving without authorization has fallen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of tougher border policing practices.

___

Follow AP’s migration coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
EB QEW approaching Bronte - two left lanes blocked with a collision. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good Thursday morning! We’re in for another beautiful day☀️🌤⛅️ It will be warmer than yesterday. Enjoy! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more