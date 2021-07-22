Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 22, 2021 7:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 7:26 pm EDT
MIAMI (AP) — A giant video screen collapsed Thursday at a South Florida stadium, a day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to begin. There were no injuries.
Organizers posted on Twitter that the screen toppled over onto one of the festival’s stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but it was expected to be repaired before doors opened Friday.
“Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” the tweet said.
Helicopter news footage shows a large pile of downed scaffolding and other equipment next to one of the stages.
Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 2020, the event was rescheduled several times. This weekend’s lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.