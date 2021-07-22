Dow Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) _ Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.9 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were $2.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $13.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.66 billion.

Dow Inc. shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

