Domino's Pizza: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANN Arbour, Mich. (AP) _ Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $116.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $3.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $967.5 million.

Domino’s Pizza shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ

The Associated Press