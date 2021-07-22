Decision to dismantle Alexandra Park homeless encampments not influenced by film shoot: City

Two days after the City cleared homeless encampments at Alexandra Park, sparking violent clashes that resulted in multiple arrests, signs notifying the public of a film shoot at the location raised some eyebrows and had some questioning the motives behind the aggressive dismantling.

But the City of Toronto says the decision to clear the encampments wasn’t influenced by the shoot, stressing that the filming is taking place inside the nearby community centre, and not in the park being used by people experiencing homelessness.

“The production is shooting inside the community centre, not in the park,” a City spokesperson told CityNews. “The production has been there all week, prepping and have a film permit issued by the Film Office on July 15 to shoot inside the community centre.

“Neither the Film Office nor the production had any knowledge of the City’s enforcement of the trespass notice at Alexandra Park this week, nor did the City’s decision to enforce the trespass notice on Tuesday have anything to do with the film shoot. Staff involved in planning and enforcing the trespass notice had no knowledge of the film shoot or permit. In other words, neither was aware of the other.”

Two days after the City cleared a homeless encampment at Alexandra Park, production for Y: The Last Man is filming at community centre. Fencing blocks off most of the park. City spokesperson says the encampment was not cleared to make way for filming @CityNews @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/qF8VqJImbi — Michelle Mackey (@michellemackey) July 22, 2021

The City says the fencing will remain in place for an undetermined amount of time due to the encampment and clean up.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected. A previous version referred to Lamport Park as the site of the film shoot.