Danaher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $7.22 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.69 billion.

Danaher shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.

