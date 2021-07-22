Community demands answers on progress to dismantle anti-Black racism at the PDSB

Community leaders are raising questions about what has been achieved by the Peel District School Board (PDSB) to eliminate anti-Black racism in its schools, one year after a series of directives were handed down by the province to bring about the necessary changes.

“The community cannot continue to be the watchdog,” community organizer and activist Idris Orughu said at a rally outside PDSB headquarters Thursday.

Orughu said he was hopeful when the PDSB was placed under supervision by the Ministry of Education and issued 27 directives aimed at dismantling decades of discrimination, from reforming early-grade suspensions to phasing out the practice of academic streaming. But Orughu said the community doesn’t know what progress has been made so far.

“This has to be told to the community so that we are all on the same page, we know what has been done, how much of the work has been left. At this point I couldn’t tell you and that is not good.”

Orughu is also raising questions about the board’s commitment to urgently implement the ministry’s directives. He said the board recently attempted to hire more than 100 teachers from a pool of long-term occasional teachers, utilizing an old hiring practice that can perpetuate and contribute to the existing inequities for racialized candidates.

“Peel was supposed to do things based on the directives. Attempting to hire 118 teachers tells us that there are still things that the community may not catch and are still happening,” he said. “[Directive 26] was put in there recognizing the demographics, 83 per cent racialized student population being served by 67 per cent white teachers.”

The PDSB told CityNews in a statement, “It should be noted that PDSB is presently undergoing an Employment Systems Review as stipulated in the Ministerial Directives. This Review is being conducted by an external consultant and will provide a critical anti-racist evaluation of policies, practices, and procedures.”

Many groups say compounding their concerns is a vacuum in leadership, including the departure of the board’s former Director of Education, Colleen Russell-Rawlins, who left last month after one year on the job, to join the Toronto District School Board.

David Bosveld, a founding member of the Black Education Fund, said he believes the changes made over the last year are now at risk.

“There’s no leadership here that is consoling the community and saying yes, we are committed to this, we’re going to get it done,” said Bosveld.

The PDSB said a search for a new director of education is underway, while a spokesperson for Education Minister Stephen Lecce said provincially appointed PDSB Supervisor Bruce Rodrigues will “manage the recruitment and hiring of a qualified and appropriate new Director of Education.”

For Valerie Williams, whose children and now grandchildren attend local schools, a key first step is to share power with the community picking the next person to fill the leadership role. But that doesn’t appear to have happened yet.

“School starts in September, nobody in the community, as far as I’m aware, has been consulted,” Williams said.

The province added, “the Board will remain under supervision until the Minister is satisfied that his Directions are fully addressed and fulfilled.”

Former PDSB student Benjamin McDonald has experienced teacher bias and racism before.

“In grade five, for example, my teacher made several comments along the lines of ‘oh your kind doesn’t go to university.’ He said to a white student in the class, ‘don’t hang out with those guys because one day you’ll end up seeing life behind bars’… Just a lot of discouraging comments that can really break children,” said McDonald, adding Black students just want both the board and Ontario government to recognize how a lack of accountability in the past has shaped their lives.

“I just hope from this awareness comes more action.”