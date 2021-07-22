Loading articles...

Capital Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 7:56 am EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41 million, beating Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 87% in the last 12 months.

