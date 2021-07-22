Loading articles...

Brief, widespread outage for numerous websites

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 1:42 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Major websites went down Thursday in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage.

The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta showed error messages around midday. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, said on Twitter during the outage that it had created a fix for the service disruption and that “based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.”

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
EB QEW approaching Bronte - two left lanes blocked with a collision. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good Thursday morning! We’re in for another beautiful day☀️🌤⛅️ It will be warmer than yesterday. Enjoy! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more