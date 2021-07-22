Banks, businesses informing customers of website outages, technical difficulties

TORONTO — Several Canadian companies told their customers they experienced technical difficulties or outages this afternoon.

Royal Bank of Canada said in tweets to some customers this afternoon that it was aware of an issue affecting its online and mobile banking services and was working to fix the problems as soon as possible.

Customers who visited the bank’s website said they were receiving a DNS failure message, telling them services were unavailable.

Bank of Montreal and PC Financial also told customers on Twitter that they dealt with technical issues and apologized for the inconvenience, and BMO and RBC have since begun telling people their sites are back up.

Monitoring website Down Detector showed a sharp increase in technical difficulties being reported on all three companies’ websites, along with Bank of Nova Scotia, Air Canada and Airbnb.

Several of the banks and other companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but cloud services provider Akamai Technologies was reporting a service disruption and said it had implemented a fix.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RBC, TSX:BMO, TSX:AC, TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press