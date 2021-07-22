Banc of California: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $19.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Santa Ana, California, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.8 million.

Banc of California shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 59% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANC

The Associated Press