Loading articles...

American National Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 7:56 am EDT

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 99 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Leslie express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good Thursday morning! We’re in for another beautiful day☀️🌤⛅️ It will be warmer than yesterday. Enjoy! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more