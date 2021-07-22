American National Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 99 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

