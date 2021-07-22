Loading articles...

Amazon cancels Prime Day in Canada in 2021 due to COVID-19 after postponing in 2020

Last Updated Jul 22, 2021 at 10:56 am EDT

TORONTO — Amazon has cancelled its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on its operations.

The retail giant partially closed three Canadian distribution centres in Ontario in May following positive COVID tests by employees.

A company spokesman says the event was cancelled this year while “we focus on the health and safety of our employees, customers and selling partners.”

Amazon previously said it was postponing 2021’s Prime Day.

The online shopping event featuring discounted products was postponed in Canada last year to October from July because of the pandemic.

The event which started in July 2015 was also postponed last year in the U.S. but took place this year over two days in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press

