Woman injured in North York shooting

Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One woman has been injured in a shooting in North York.

Officers were called to Grandravine Drive and Jane Street just before 11:30 p.m. to reports a woman had been shot.

Police say people were seen fleeing the area on foot and in cars.

The victim was located on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and is being taken to hospital. Their age has not been released.

There have been no suspect descriptions released at this time.

