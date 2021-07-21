Verizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.8 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $33.76 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.69 billion.

Verizon expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.35 per share.

Verizon shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has declined 0.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VZ

The Associated Press