TTC orders 110 buses from NFI Group subsidiary to update Wheel-Trans fleet
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 21, 2021 10:25 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 10:26 am EDT
TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commission has placed an order for 110 low-floor transit buses with the subsidiary of NFI Group for an undisclosed price.
The coach manufacturer says up to 30 buses will be delivered by ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC this year with the remaining 80 vehicles added in 2022.
The order will be used to update the TTC’s Wheel-Trans fleet which is used for seniors and persons with disabilities.
The contract was placed through ARBOC’s Canadian distributor, Creative Carriage Ltd., using the Government of Ontario’s Metrolinx Transit Procurement Initiative.
The contract from Canada’s largest transit authority follows one in 2019 for up to 40 Xcelsior 40-foot battery-electric buses, of which half have already been delivered.
The TTC is North America’s third-largest transit system with subways, streetcars and more than 140 bus routes using about 2,400 vehicles that serve nearly 1.7 million passengers on an average weekday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:NFI)
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}