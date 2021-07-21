Triumph Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28 million.
The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.7 million.
Triumph Bancorp shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $75.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
