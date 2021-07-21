Loading articles...

Travelzoo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 8:26 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Travelzoo (TZOO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

Travelzoo shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

