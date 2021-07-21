Toronto opening all COVID-19 vaccine clinics to walk-ins

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A sign seen outside the Metro Convention Centre vaccination centre in Toronto. Toronto has the launched ''Let's get TO Vaccinated'' program to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic. (Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire
The city of Toronto is opening up all of its COVID-19 clinics to walk-ins and allowing youth to also walk-in to the clinics, starting on Thursday.
Anyone 12 years of age and older will be able to walk into any of the nine city-run clinics and get a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The walk-in appointments are available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and those who walk-in can expect a short wait.
A release from Toronto Public Health says by lowering the barrier to vaccines across Toronto, they hope to reach the 20 per cent of Toronto adults who have not received a first dose and the 125,000 people who have a second dose scheduled for later in the year.
Toronto reached over 65 per cent of adults fully vaccinated earlier this week.
The city is also holding a #VaxtheNorth clinic this weekend in Mel Lastman Square from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to help bolster the vaccine campaign in North York.