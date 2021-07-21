Toronto opening all COVID-19 vaccine clinics to walk-ins

The city of Toronto is opening up all of its COVID-19 clinics to walk-ins and allowing youth to also walk-in to the clinics, starting on Thursday.

Anyone 12 years of age and older will be able to walk into any of the nine city-run clinics and get a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city initially only opened up the Toronto Congress Centre to walk-ins on July 8, but after a successful first day, walk-ins were expanded to three other clinics.

The walk-in appointments are available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and those who walk-in can expect a short wait.

A release from Toronto Public Health says by lowering the barrier to vaccines across Toronto, they hope to reach the 20 per cent of Toronto adults who have not received a first dose and the 125,000 people who have a second dose scheduled for later in the year.

Toronto reached over 65 per cent of adults fully vaccinated earlier this week.

The city is also holding a #VaxtheNorth clinic this weekend in Mel Lastman Square from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to help bolster the vaccine campaign in North York.

Walk-ins will be offered for anyone 12 years of age and older or you can book an appointment through the North York Toronto Health Partners booking website.