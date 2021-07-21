Loading articles...

The First Bancorp Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 4:42 pm EDT

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) _ The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

The Damariscotta, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

The First Bancorp Inc. shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.95, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNLC

The Associated Press

