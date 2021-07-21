Seagate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $482 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or $5.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.35. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.93.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.97 billion.

Seagate shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has risen 76% in the last 12 months.

