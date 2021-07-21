SAP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) _ SAP SE (SAP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $8.03 billion in the period.

SAP shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAP

The Associated Press