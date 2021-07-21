Sallie Mae: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) _ SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $140.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $487 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $338.8 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 to $3.25 per share.

Sallie Mae shares have increased 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.41, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

