RLI Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 4:43 pm EDT

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) _ RLI Corp. (RLI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $81.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.09 per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $298.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $257.7 million.

RLI Corp. shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $106.75, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLI

The Associated Press

