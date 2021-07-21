RLI Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) _ RLI Corp. (RLI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $81.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.09 per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $298.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $257.7 million.

RLI Corp. shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $106.75, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press