Public event set in WVa for medical cannabis registration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register with the state at an upcoming public event for medical cannabis products.

The state Office of Medical Cannabis will conduct the event next Monday at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The Department of Health and Human Resources said appointments are strongly encouraged.

Patients must have already seen a registered physician and bring a certification form, either a driver’s license, state identification or passport, and proof of residency such as a utility bill or voter registration card.

Patients also can use a state website to sign up.

More than 2,550 applications have been received so far, the DHHR said in a Tuesday news release. Patient cards are good for two years for patients who register by Sept. 30. The card is good for only one year for those who register after Oct. 1.

The fee for the state card is $50. Low-income applicants can apply for a waiver and must provide income documentation. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained, the statement said.

The 2017 state law allows for medical cannabis use in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids, dermal patches and a form that can be vaporized.

The Associated Press