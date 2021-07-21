Loading articles...

Peoples Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 6:12 pm EDT

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) _ Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Peoples Financial Services shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.96, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFIS

