One winning ticket sold in Tuesday's $43 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 1:26 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Ontario is $43 million richer, taking Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 23 will be at an estimated $10 million.

The Canadian Press

