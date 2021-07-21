Oak Valley Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million.

The Oakdale, California-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

Oak Valley Bancorp shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.28, an increase of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVLY

The Associated Press