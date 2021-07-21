Loading articles...

Number of undocumented migrants into UK surpasses 2020 total

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 5:42 am EDT

LONDON (AP) — The number of undocumented migrants reaching Britain in small boats this year has surpassed the total for all of 2020, as people smugglers take advantage of good weather to cross the English Channel from France.

As of Tuesday, at least 8,452 migrants had landed on U.K. shores in 2021. That compares with 8,417 people who crossed the Channel last year, according to data compiled by Britain’s Press Association.

The British government is working with authorities in France to increase the number of police patrolling French beaches for the second time in a year to try and stop migrants from making the crossing. Britain will provide 54 million pounds ($73 million) to support the French efforts.

Bolstering the number of police, as well as investing in technology, will “help to stem the flow of people seeking to make that very dangerous crossing,’’ safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins told the BBC.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:19 PM
SB Liverpool ramp to #WB401 is OPEN
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Fresher feel today #Toronto GTA. We are in for a nice, comfortable stretch of weather befor…
Latest Weather
Read more