Novartis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 5:12 am EDT

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) _ Novartis AG (NVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 billion.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.96 billion in the period.

Novartis shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2.5% in the last 12 months.

