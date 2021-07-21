Loading articles...

Navajo Nation: 21 new COVID cases, no deaths 4th day in row

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 7:12 pm EDT

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fourth consecutive day.

The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation to 31,239 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of known deaths remained at 1,366.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometres) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

“States and counties where a small percentage of people are vaccinated have rising numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Wednesday. “Here on the Navajo Nation, the mask mandate remains in place for all residents, visitors and tourists. We have to remain strong and keep pushing back on the virus.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:25 PM
COLLISION: EB 401 east of Dixie in the collectors 2 right lanes and the ramp lane are blocked by a crash #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 PM
Wasn't today just perfect? Temperatures will cool down to about 20° this evening and down to 14° during the overnig…
Latest Weather
Read more