Nasdaq: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $341 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $846 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $823.8 million.

Nasdaq shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press