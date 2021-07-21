Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,110.05, up 167.34 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 61 cents, or 2.36 per cent, to $26.45 on 6.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 55 cents, or 2.31 per cent, to $24.28 on 5.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 2.93 per cent, to $10.17 on 5.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 68 per cent, to $1.48 on 5.5 million shares.

Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. No change, to 6 cents on 4.4 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Financials. Up 34 cents, or .44 per cent, to $77.99 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up 40 cents to $25.69. Cointreau Corp. is suing Canopy Growth Corp. for trademark violations over the cannabis producer’s Quatreau line of sparking cannabidiol beverages. Cointreau, which is pronounced KWAN’troh, said in a complaint and jury demand filed in a New York court on Friday that it believes Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy is using the Quatreau name because it is similar to that of the orange liqueur company. Cointreau did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Canopy declined to comment on the lawsuit. Cointreau, however, details in court filings that it is considering introducing waters and sodas to the U.S. market, but worries that its brands will be mistaken for Canopy’s because they both end in ‘treau” and their pronunciation has only one differentiating letter, “n.” Cointreau said it has collected evidence that shows Canopy intends to add tetrahydrocannabinol — the main psychoactive component in cannabis – if and when the sale of THC-containing products is no longer illegal under federal law.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Down $2.53 to $64.43. Rogers Communications Inc. reported a rebound in revenues in its latest quarter amid an uptick in wireless and internet subscribers and the recovery of television advertising tied to the return of live professional sports. The cable and wireless company said Wednesday its media revenue surged 84 per cent in its second quarter, driven by advertising connected to live sports broadcasting like the Stanley Cup playoffs as well as Blue Jays revenues. As many Canadians continued to work and study remotely, Rogers also recorded a two-per-cent increase in wireless service revenue with 99,000 net new postpaid subscribers and a five-per-cent jump in cable revenue with 15,000 net new broadband subscribers. The company’s internet-based television service, Ignite TV, also added 66,000 net new subscribers in the quarter. The Toronto-based telecom company said it cleared a profit of $302 million for the three months ended June 30, as revenue rose 14 per cent to $3.58 billion, up from $3.16 billion a year earlier. The strong results reflect the gradual economic recovery as pandemic lockdowns ease, Rogers president and CEO Joe Natale said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press