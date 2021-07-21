Moelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $79.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $360.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $360.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268 million.

Moelis shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.69, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press