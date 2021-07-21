Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Kevin O'Leary testifies he doesn't recall if wife drank before fatal boat crash
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 21, 2021 11:35 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 11:38 am EDT
Newly-announced Federal Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary arrives at a television studio for an interview in Toronto on Wednesday January 18, 2017. Police have laid charges in a fatal boat crash involving celebrity businessman O'Leary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Kevin O’Leary had told an Ontario court that he does not recall if his wife Linda consumed alcohol in the hours before a boat crash that killed two people and injured several others.
The celebrity businessman testified by Zoom Wednesday about the day leading up to the Aug. 24, 2019 crash on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, and the immediate hours after.
Linda O’Leary
of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act. has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation
Kevin O’Leary said he does not recall his wife appearing affected by alcohol in the hours before or after the crash, though there were several hours when he was not with her.
He said his wife drove their boat to and from a dinner party that night as she often did as the more experienced boater in the couple.
O’Leary testified that he did not see the other boat involved in the late-night crash until seconds before the collision and did not immediately know what had been struck.
He said there was “zero light” coming from the other vessel until after the collision when he said the lights turned on, and it drove away without communicating with the O’Leary boat.
